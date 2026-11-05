One last dabble: Beer Dabbler's 2027 festivals will be its last

For years, Beer Dabbler events have brought together some of Minnesota’s finest breweries at its Winter Beer Dabbler and Pride Dabbler.

But the beer festivals are preparing to say farewell. The final Winter Beer Dabbler will take place on Feb. 20, and the final Pride Dabbler will follow in June 2027.

The festivals launched in 2008, a time when there weren’t many places in Minnesota to grab a beer at the source. They offered a chance to gather alongside brewers from across the state and sample a wide variety of beers, as well as nonalcoholic drinks and, later, hemp-derived THC drinks.



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The events later spawned The Growler magazine, which ran from 2012 until it ceased operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We started the festivals before the craft beer boom, grew to be the largest winter beer festival, survived the pandemic and its aftermath, and fought through metro surge this past year,” says co-founder and co-owner Matt Kenevan.

The events have continued to be popular, even as the world of brewing has undergone seismic shifts. An announcement says Pride Dabbler has sold out in three consecutive years.

“So why stop?” Kenevan, who also owns Metro Cold Stor, says. “The thing that I have learned is that nothing lasts forever. It’s the right time for me to shift gears. I love producing events, I love working hard on all of the logitistics.”

The farewell tour starts this week, with the annual Winter Beer Dabbler Presale Party, which is slated to take place at Stout’s Pub in Falcon Heights on Nov. 5 from 4–7 p.m. It’s a chance to gather, but also to save a little on tickets.

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