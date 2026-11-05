Vikings name Carson Wentz starter with Kyler Murray injured

Kyler Murray has been ruled out for Monday night’s Vikings-Bills battle in Minneapolis, and he could miss multiple games with a hamstring injury. Head coach Kevin O’Connell announced Thursday that Carson Wentz will start, with Max Brosmer operating as the backup quarterback.

“After evaluating Kyler on Monday, getting some imaging and things, we did determine he does have a hamstring strain,” O’Connell said. “Don’t believe it to be much more than a week-to-week kind of thing right now, but for him, his movement skills and the way he plays the game, we do feel like we’d be putting him at risk, possibly turning this into a more significant injury than it is by trying to have him work through it here early on. Carson will start the football game and Max will back him up.”

Murray played the entire game Sunday in Detroit, with word of his “sore” hamstring coming after the game during postgame press conferences.

Wentz threw three touchdowns after taking over when Murray was concussed early in the first quarter of Minnesota’s season opener against Green Bay. He then played a safe game without turning the ball over in the rain as the Vikings upset the Bears on a rainy day at Soldier Field in Week 2.

“He’s going throw a lot of completions, he’s going to put the ball in play,” O’Connell said of Wentz. “He’s the perfect guy in the moment where you can’t have Kyler out there at full strength.”

O’Connell said Murray tweaked his hamstring when he scrambled away from Lions star Aidan Hutchinson, though he didn’t specify the exact play it occurred.

“I think we’ll just take it a week at a time,” O’Connell said, adding that Murray’s injury limits his “explosive” and “quick twitch” movements.

O’Connell added that there’s no threat of Murray ending up on injured reserve.

Could Wentz run with the starting job if he excels?

“It’s all about this week for our team,” O’Connell said, effectively dodging the question.

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