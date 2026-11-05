From festive, European-inspired events to breweries, your guide to holiday markets in the Twin Cities

While the holidays can be a season of seeing how much you can spend — in a loving way! — there are plenty of ways to improve the shopping experience.

Specifically, you can use it as an opportunity to support the community by buying locally and also make an event of the shopping to get in the seasonal mood. The easiest way to do that might just be taking advantage of the many, many holiday markets that have already started popping up around the Twin Cities.

Many have festive decorations, themed eats, and distinctive, handmade gifts for your holiday shopping. Here are some of the markets worth a visit this holiday season.

Ongoing holiday markets in the Twin Cities

Applehouse Holiday Boutique

The Arboretum’s Applehouse transforms into a holiday boutique that’s open daily for more than a month. It promises to offer seasonal decorations, gifts, and treats. It’ll also still be offering apples and the Arboretum-grown squash. Nov. 6–Dec. 20 at University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 7485 Rolling Acres Road, Victoria

Arts of the Holidays Show & Sale

Find artists, crafts, and unique gifts during the annual sale. Monday through Saturday from Oct. 23–Dec. 19 at Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 N Shore Dr., Wayzata

Christkindl Market

This German-inspired holiday market is expanding in its third year, offering a larger warming room and increasing the number of vendors to 45. It’s a festive good time in the North Loop. Friday through Sunday from Nov. 20–Dec. 20 at North Loop Green, 350 N 5th St., Minneapolis

Dayton’s Holiday Market

The market is back in the historic Dayton’s building for a sixth year. It’ll feature more than 100 vendors and nostalgic eats from Jester Concepts restaurants. Daily from Nov. 12–Dec. 24 at 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

European Christmas Market

One of the largest holiday markets in the state, this one channels the feeling of a festive European market with heaps of lights, tons of food, and plenty of places to get some shopping done. Also, this year, it’s adding a kid zone with games, crafts, and other hands-on activities. Nov. 20–22, 27–29, Dec. 4–6, 11–13, and 18–20 at Union Depot, 240 East Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul

Field and Festival Holiday Market

The vendor list for this market at Wagner’s Garden Center changes daily, but can be found at its website. Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 1–Dec. 20 at Wagner’s Garden Center, 6024 Penn Ave. S, Minneapolis

A Handmade Holiday Market

The vendor roster will change regularly, with details shared at its website. Saturdays from Nov. 7–Dec. 19, as well as Dec. 13 and 20 at Bruhaven Craft Co., 1368 La Salle Ave., Minneapolis

Holidays on Nicollet

The pop-up shop features curated wares from 60 artists and makers around the state. Nov. 5–Dec. 20 at IDS Center, 747 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

Minnesota Merry Market at the State Fair

The fourth year of this market at the fairgrounds includes crafts, food trucks, train rides, visits from Santa, and more than 80 vendors. Dec. 5–6, 12–13, and 19–20 at Minnesota State Fairgrounds North End Event Center, 1660 Murphy Ave., Falcon Heights

Raging Art On

The Gamut Gallery will host its 12th annual market centered around local artists. It’s a fun and unique one each year. Dec. 1–2, 6–9, 13–16, 20–23, 27–30, and Jan. 3–6 at Gamut Gallery, 717 10th St. S, Minneapolis

Morningside Women’s Club Holiday Market Lightcast Creative

Single-day and weekend holiday market pop-ups

Paikka’s 10th Annual Holiday Bazaar

The cozy annual event brings in 19 local vendors who offer jewelry, folk art, cookbooks, clothing and more. Nov. 8 at Paikka, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul

Old St. Anthony Holiday Bazaar

It’ll feature two floors of handmade goods at the airy Machine Shop near the Mississippi River. Nov. 15 at Machine Shop, 300 2nd St. SE, Minneapolis

Gingerbread Wonderland – Holiday Market

The Norway House’s event is inspired by the world’s largest gingerbread village, and the associated market is a festive, Nordic-inspired event. Nov. 20–22 at Norway House, 913 E Franklin Ave., Minneapolis

Morningside Women’s Club Holiday Market

The organization’s annual holiday market will bring 80 local designers and artisans together for a day of boutique shopping. Nov. 21 at Edina Community Center, 5701 Normandale Road, Minneapolis

Christmas in Excelsior

The second-annual event from the Excelsior Lions Club includes a market, seasonal entertainment, a visit from Santa, live animals, and strolling carolers. Nov. 27–28 along Water Street in Downtown Excelsior

Quincy Street Makers Market

This event from the Minneapolis Craft Market collects a marketplace packed with handmade items from designers and other artisans. Nov. 28 and Dec. 13 at Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis

Julmarknad Hadcraft Market & Festival

The annual event from the American Swedish Institute is an institution unto itself. For three days, it brings in more than 60 local artists for shopping, alongside live music, storytime for kids, and Nordic-inspired cuisine. Dec. 4–6 at American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis

Krampusnacht

Strange Times Market is hosting this one, giving it the subtitle “an unsettling holiday market.” Maybe not what you expect in a holiday market, but we all need a little of the unexpected. It’ll have more than 55 vendors, food, and an appearance from Krampus. When you’re done shopping the oddities, get your aura photographed. Dec. 5 at Strange Times Market, 2626 28th Ave. S, Minneapolis.

Holiday Market at Market at Malcolm Yards

Grab some food from vendors around the market and shop the wares of 25 local makers. Dec. 12 at Market at Malcolm Yards, 501 30th Ave. E, Minneapolis

Minneapolis Vintage Market

This market has been rolling along since 2018, run by the team behind the Minneapolis Craft Market. Dec. 20 at Machine Shop, 300 2nd St. SE, Minneapolis

Other markets taking place around the Twin Cities

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