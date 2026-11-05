Minnesota sees record midterm election turnout, among largest in the US

More than 2.8 million Minnesotans cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election, setting a new statewide record and outpacing the rest of the country.

Roughly 200,000 additional voters cast ballots Minnesota compared to the 2018 midterm, which had previously seen the largest voter turnout in an off-year election.

According to updated data from the University of Florida’s Election Lab, Minnesota is in line for the second-highest voter participation rate of any U.S. state, with over 65% of eligible voters turning out this election. Only Maine had a higher rate, at nearly 66%.

“Minnesota has once again made history for voter participation,” Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said in a statement. “This is a victory for every Minnesotan who showed up during the voting period to take part in our shared democracy.”

Issues that helped drive Minnesotans to the polls include the cost of living, data centers, and immigration enforcement, as Operation Metro Surge remained at the forefront of many voters’ minds, especially in the Twin Cities.

Democrats ultimately won control of state Legislature and every statewide office, with Sen. Amy Klobuchar making history as the first woman elected Minnesota governor and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan as the first Native American woman elected to the U.S. Senate.

Of the state’s many races, several are likely headed to a recount.

Senate District 4 is the closest contest, with incumbent Democrat Rob Kupec trailing Republican Austin Peterson by only four votes.

In the northern Twin Cities suburbs, Republican state Rep. Nolan West is up 22 votes over Democratic challenger Amanda Matchett. A total of 42 votes separate Republican state Sen. Karin Housley and Democrat Nat Smith in their Stillwater-area race, with the incumbent leading.

It’s possible that Republican Rep. Brad Finstad will request a publicly-funded recount of southern Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District results, which put him 321 votes behind Democrat Jake Johnson, who has already declared victory ahead of a certification of the results.

“Credit is also due to dedicated local election officials and to the more than 30,000 Minnesotans who stepped up to serve as election workers,” added Simon, who’s among the reelected Democrats.

“Without their efforts, elections simply would not happen. This year, especially, they deserve extra thanks for their grace under pressure. On behalf of our state, I want to send a sincere thank you everyone who supported our elections this year.”