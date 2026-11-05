Big rain totals; first frost at MSP possible; and back into the 60s next week

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has a look at how much rain fell over the past couple of days, and the impact it had on drought across the state. Then, cooler air moves in briefly before warmer air returns next week.

Here is what’s in Sven’s video forecast:

A look at final rainfall totals from the week: over 5″ for some!

MAJOR improvement in this week’s drought monitor thanks to the season & the rainfall

Cooler, blustery conditions today behind the storm system

Good chance at finally seeing first at MSP tonight or tomorrow night…

Already back to warmer conditions next week: 60 by Monday?

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This story was originally published by Bring Me The News on Nov 5, 2026, where it first appeared in the MN Weather section. Add Bring Me The News as a Preferred Source by clicking here.