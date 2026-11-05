Former GOP chair Carnahan ousted as Nisswa mayor after turbulent single term

Jennifer Carnahan, the former chair of the Minnesota Republican Party who resigned over her connections to a now-convicted sex trafficker, lost her bid for a second term as mayor of Nisswa.

Carnahan was defeated Tuesday by challenger Andy Schaefer, a fire captain and local businesses owner who took just over 57% of the vote.

“I am honored and humbled that you have trusted me to serve as your mayor,” he wrote in a Facebook post following his victory. “This community has given me so much over the years, and I do not take this responsibility lightly.”

Carnahan, who was elected to the post in 2024, had been seeking a second term despite a turbulent couple of years.

Months after ousting her predecessor, Carnahan announced she would run to replace state Sen. Justin Eichorn, following his March 2025 arrest on charges he tried to solicit a minor for sex. That December, following the unsuccessful Senate bid, the Nisswa City Council began taking action against Carnahan over allegations of a “toxic” work environment at city hall, including an alleged in-person confrontation between the mayor and a resident, and allegations Carnahan was looking to force a council member to resign.

Carnahan then faced calls from others to step down. She refused, and in January the council voted to censure her and remove her from committee assignments, KAXE reported.

Carnahan was previously the chair of the Minnesota Republican Party, but resigned in 2021 after GOP donor and strategist Anton “Tony” Lazarro was arrested on federal child sex trafficking charges.

Carnahan had close ties with Lazarro, who was sentenced to 21 years in prison in 2023. She claimed she had no knowledge of Lazarro’s activities, and she blamed her ousting on “mob mentality” from people attempting to ruin her reputation.

She is also the widow of the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who served as Minnesota’s 1st District Congressman until his death from kidney cancer in 2022.

She has owned Primrose Park boutique in downtown Nisswa since 2015.

“Thank you Nisswa for the opportunity to serve over the past two years. It’s been wonderful to be an integral part of the community!” Carnahan wrote in a Facebook post following this year’s election.

“Now it’s time to pass the torch and continue to support a town we all love so much! Appreciate you all – and congratulations to those elected! See you all around town soon. 🇺🇸💕”