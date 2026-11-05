Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth could soon find of himself out of a job in the Trump administration following the Republican Party’s catastrophic losses in Tuesday’s midterm election.

Reports from Washington, D.C. in the aftermath of Democrats winning control of both the House and Senate by significant margins suggest a precarious future for Hegseth, a former FOX News host and native of Forest Lake, Minnesota.

There’s speculation on Thursday morning that President Donald Trump is considering firing Hegseth, but this has subsequently been denied by the president, who told ABC News, “I have every intention to keep him,” though he acknowledged receiving calls in recent days from those unhappy with Hegseth’s performance.

Hegseth is also facing a mutiny from at least some Republicans in Congress, with outgoing Rep. Thomas Massie – who has been one of the few Republican critics of Trump in recent years – saying he intends to trigger an impeachment vote on Hegseth when Congress returns next week, with CNN reporting the measure could pass.



Sign up for our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Amid the autopsy that followed the GOP’s election losses, Hegseth has been identified as one of the early scapegoats by his fellow party members, with the unpopular ongoing war with Iran believed to be one of the reasons Republicans were beaten so comprehensively, losing Senate seats in Texas, Kansas, the Carolinas, Iowa, Ohio, Maine, and potentially Mississippi and Alaska.

On Wednesday, Vice President JD Vance claimed that it was the war in Iran that cost the Republicans the mid-terms, with the war having the associated impact of driving up oil prices globally as Iran blockaded access to the Strait of Hormuz.

But problems the GOP faced likely go way beyond the Iran war, with numerous U.S. cities – including the Twin Cities – subjected to brutal immigration crackdowns by ICE under Trump’s second term, something that likely played a factor in the massive election turnout in Hennepin and Ramsey counties on Tuesday.

The tariffs implemented by the president have also played a significant role in driving up costs for U.S. households, with the tax cuts enacted by the president and Republicans in Congress primarily benefiting the wealthiest residents.