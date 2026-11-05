If Carson Wentz starts for Vikings, Kevin O'Connell's next decision could be his biggest

While head coach Kevin O’Connell hasn’t yet determined the starting quarterback for Minnesota’s battle against Buffalo on Monday night, early indications point to Carson Wentz starting in place of Kyler Murray, who is dealing with a hamstring injury.

“Clearly, [Murray’s] status for Monday night is, at best, up in the air, and it sounds like it is trending towards Carson Wentz starting on Monday night,” Adam Schefter said Thursday morning on ESPN. “Carson Wentz looks like he’s in line to start Monday night, and you just have to wonder what’s going to happen with the quarterback position.”

If Wentz starts and plays well, it gives O’Connell and the Vikings’ front office another opportunity for redemption after a string of questionable quarterback decisions dating back to Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones leaving Minnesota after the 2024 season.

Instead of paying Darnold or Jones to secure the position for the long haul, the Vikings let both leave. While Jones went to Indianapolis and had a great season before rupturing his Achilles, Darnold won the Super Bowl with the Seahawks.

Minnesota then reportedly had Aaron Rodgers ready to sign on the dotted line before telling him no, which put J.J. McCarthy at the top of the depth chart in 2025. After 10 starts and flashes of brilliance marred by inaccuracy and struggles, the Vikings essentially punted on McCarthy and signed Murray.

After Murray won the starting job over McCarthy in training camp, the Vikings dumped McCarthy to third on the depth chart before trading him to the Giants for a fifth-round pick. Now, one of the best defensive coordinators in NFL history, Vic Fangio of the Philadelphia Eagles, is calling McCarthy a “steal” for New York.

You can only get the quarterback decision wrong so many times before someone else has to make the call.

Meanwhile, Murray has been mediocre in five starts. Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner was critical this week of Murray’s ability to find receivers who are wide open on tape, while ex-Vikings players Ben Leber and Adam Thielen think a QB change is necessary.

If Wentz plays well Monday night, the job should remain his to lose. If Murray sulks, so be it. He’s on a one-year contract and has done nothing to suggest he’s the long-term answer. This is big-boy stuff, and a 6-1 team competing in the stacked NFC North can’t worry too much about feelings.

Wentz isn’t the long-term answer either, but if he gets the offense moving, he’s the man for the job until someone better comes along.

The scary part is that four quarterback decisions have already come back to haunt the Vikings. They let Darnold and Jones walk, passed on Rodgers and practically gave McCarthy away. Now they’re hoping Murray can become the quarterback they thought they were getting when they signed him.

Fifth time’s the charm?

There’s a very real scenario in which Wentz plays well against Buffalo, gets Justin Jefferson involved and gives Minnesota’s offense a spark, only for O’Connell to go back to Murray when his hamstring heals.

That wouldn’t guarantee failure, but imagine how frustrating it would be for fans and receivers like Jefferson, who has clearly grown tired of being overlooked when he’s wide open.

And Wentz shouldn’t have to throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns to earn another start. If the offense looks more efficient, if Jefferson is getting the ball and if Minnesota is moving the chains, what more does O’Connell need to see?

The Vikings already fired former general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, and his replacement, Nolan Teasley, has already invited criticism for trading McCarthy. But O’Connell has been the constant throughout Minnesota’s quarterback carousel, and there’s only so much blame left to spread around.

That leaves O’Connell facing perhaps his most consequential quarterback decision yet. Get it right, and the Vikings might have a legitimate chance at the Super Bowl, playing competently on offense while dominating on defense. But if he gets it wrong, Minnesota’s next quarterback decision might be made by someone else.

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