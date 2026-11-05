MyTalk host Dawn McClain's abrupt absence explained

MyTalk 107.1 host Dawn McClain has been off of the air since mid-October — and the station has now explained why.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, myTalk said the longtime radio personality “had a medical issue that needed immediate attention.”

“She is taking time to do that, and is doing fine,” the post continued, adding that McClain has been “touched by all of your sweet messages of love and concern.”

The plan is to have McClain back in her usual role co-hosting Bradley & Dawn starting Monday, Nov. 23.

McClain’s most recent show was Oct. 16, with Marley McMillan regularly filling in since then.

McClain has worked in radio for more than three decades, and is also well-known as a paranormal investigator.

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