Man charged with murder after Minnesota native found dead in Atlanta hotel room

A woman originally from Minnesota was found dead in an Atlanta hotel room last month, with a man arrested in connection with her killing in recent days.

Melissa Tibbetts, 45, of Lawrenceville, Georgia but whose family is from Walker, Minnesota, was found dead at the Loews Hotel in downtown Atlanta on Oct. 14.

Just over a week later, investigators identified Emmanuel Poindexter as a suspect in her death, accusing him of strangling her. He has since been arrested and charged with her murder after being released from a hospital for a self-inflicted knife wound.

Tibbetts’ family have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help them as they bring her home to Minnesota for her funeral.



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Her obituary says she is survived by her son, who lives in Virginia, as well as her parents and several siblings, most of whom are in Minnesota.

“Melissa’s unexpected passing … has left her family heartbroken and facing the difficult task of saying goodbye far too soon,” her sister, Jennifer Nagel, writes. “With her life established in Georgia and her family spread across several states, we are working together to honor her memory and bring her home to Minnesota, where she will be laid to rest surrounded by the love of her family.

“During this heartbreaking time, our hope is to relieve some of the financial stress placed on her son, Hunter, and our family, allowing us to focus on remembering Missy and giving her the meaningful, beautiful, and dignified farewell she so deserves.

“While our hearts are broken, we will forever cherish the memories, laughter, and love Melissa brought into our lives. We find comfort in knowing that her adventurous spirit, her love for the ocean, and the special bond she shared with her son will always be part of her beautiful story.”

At the time of her death, Tibbetts worked as an executive assistant at ACM Chemistries in Georgia. Her obituary says she had a “passion for collecting elephants and had a particular fondness for shoes,” as well as citing her love of the ocean and her devotion to her son.