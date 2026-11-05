High school soccer standout in critical condition following crash

A high school soccer standout suffered critical injuries after a late-night car crash in central Minnesota.

Juan Cortez, a junior at ROCORI High School and midfielder for its soccer team, was one of six teenagers hurt in a wreck around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1.

The 16-year-old was a passenger in a Ford Mustang that the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said had been heading north on 15th Avenue in in Graham Township when it went through a stop sign at 125th Street and was struck by a Chevy Impala heading westbound.

Cortez was seriously injured, with the report from the sheriff’s office indicating he was thrown from the vehicle.



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“Right now, Juan and his family need the love, prayers, and support of our community,” wrote the Rocori Spartan Soccer Facebook page following the crash. “Let’s come together and show Juan and his family just how much they are loved and supported. We’re all pulling for you, Juan!”

A GoFundMe for Cortez’s family said Cortez was hospitalized in critical condition, and that “and “the family’s world has been turned upside down in an instant.”

“As they face this heartbreaking emergency, his parents are doing everything they can to stay by his side while he receives treatment two hours away from home,” the page reads. “Right now, their focus needs to be on their son, his care, and being present for every moment of this difficult journey.”

Cortez’s coach spoke to both the St. Cloud Times and the Star Tribune about the response from the community, and what the teen is like as both a player and teammate.

The four other teens in the Mustang with Cortez, all boys, suffered less-severe injuries and were taken to the hospital. The driver of the Impala, a 16-year-old girl, was treated at the scene and then released to her parents.

The crash is being investigated by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, which has not released any further details on the circumstances of the crash at this time.