Student used toy gun in Snapchat threat to Twin Cities metro middle school, police say

Authorities in northwestern Anoka County are assuring parents that they’ve addressed a potential school threat made over Snapchat.

The St. Francis Police Department announced Tuesday night that a suspect was identified and is now facing charges.

An investigation began after the department was made aware of a photo shared on Snapchat showing a shadow of what appeared to be a gun, along with a message that said not to go to St. Francis Middle School the following day.

The St. Francis Police Department said it confirmed that the suspect does not have access to firearms and that the gun used in the photo was a toy. It added that the suspect will not be attending school.

“Charges are pending and there is no active threat,” the department said.

Several people thanked the police department for sharing its update on Facebook, with one parent commenting that she chose to keep her child home because an email from St. Francis Area Schools about the incident was “so vague.”

St. Francis is a small city with about 8,400 residents, roughly 35 miles north of Minneapolis.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.