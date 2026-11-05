Mystic Lake Amphitheater's first year drew half a million visitors, more than $150M in economic impact

Live Nation has wrapped the first season of concerts at its new Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee, and the company is touting a significant economic impact for the community during that run.

In a report shared on Wednesday, Live Nation says that more than half a million concertgoers went to the venue across its 41 summer concerts. An exact number of attendees was not shared, but that averages out to roughly 12,200 attendees per concert at the 19,000-capacity venue.

Additionally, a study from Oxford Economics, commissioned by Live Nation, claims that the venue generated more than $158 million in visitor spending at restaurants, hotels, and other businesses in the community. It’s broken out into $84.1 million in direct spending, which generated $74.1 million in indirect spending. The study estimates that the tax revenue from that spending is around $13 million.



Sign up for our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

That overall economic figure is boosted by out-of-town concertgoers who are spending money on lodging, transportation, and meals, among other items. Live Nation’s report says approximately 40% of ticket buyers traveled more than 50 miles to attend their concert.

The inaugural run drew mixed reactions from fans, with the overall concert experience generally getting praised for good sightlines, sound, and ease of entry. However, concession prices were a frequent complaint on social media. Some beers cost more than $20 each.

In advance of opening, Live Nation representatives told Bring Me The News that they were working to ensure that it’s possible to attend shows without breaking the bank. Tickets for the lawn at the back of the amphitheater were frequently in the $20–$40 range. The venue also offered free parking options, a cheap beer deal (that isn’t well advertised), and $2 hot dogs, the latter of which wound up being the top-selling concession item, according to the report. But the affordable options were certainly limited, and other items were significantly more expensive.

Another complaint was the noise from the concerts in the surrounding community, with local officials considering new restrictions on operating hours ahead of its second season.

The first season at the new amphitheater is in the books, and the calendar is starting to take shape for next summer. The venue has announced three concerts for 2027 so far: A Perfect Circle on May 23, Stick Figure on June 9, and Matchbox 20 on July 31.

Related: Must-see concerts this week: Jack White, Katseye, Orville Peck

Related: Paisley Park to host a three-day celebration of Prince’s ‘Emancipation’

Related: Alexandria girl, 14, needs votes from viewers to survive elimination on ‘The Voice’

Related: 7 Brew continues its rapid expansion across Minnesota