Tom Pelissero spills latest on Vikings' 'big swing' trade possibilities, Monday night starting QB

Tom Pelissero splashed cold water on Vikings fans who are anxiously waiting for a big trade. Jonathan Taylor? Breece Hall? Derrick Henry? A star offensive guard or defensive tackle?

“I would say, in my mind, low percentage chance that the Vikings make that type of move,” Pelissero said on KFAN’s Power Trip Morning Show. “The big swing stuff that’s going to cost you a first- or second-round pick equivalent, I’m not anticipating it.”

Minnesota has been connected to a number of running backs, including Taylor, whose price tag in Indianapolis, coupled with his expensive contract that runs through 2028, is apparently too rich for the Vikings.

“Jonathan Taylor? I don’t foresee it. Any other, Derrick Henry you mentioned, I just don’t foresee it,” Pelissero said. “Trading for a 33-year-old running back on a team that’s got a lot of other things you’ve gotta figure out in the short to medium term — it’s just, in my mind, based on what I know and knowing the dynamics around that team and where they are from a cap perspective, the guys that they’ve gotta pay on defense — I just don’t see it.”

KFAN’s Paul Lambert then said he has a “good source” who told him the Vikings “are going to make an attempt to trade” for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Pelissero pooh poohed that, too, at least for now.

“I don’t foresee that being the type of move you’re making in-season,” he said. “I would certainly not rule it out somewhere in the full timeline of NFL history, of the Vikings exploring something like that.”

Pelissero cited Herbert’s no-trade clause, the price to get him and the fact that he’s not playing well as complicating factors.

Who starts Monday: Kyler or Carson?

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell has already said Murray is QB1, although the hamstring he tweaked late in Sunday’s loss to Detroit could be a factor for this week’s game on Monday night against Buffalo.

“I would lean toward it being Carson Wentz,” Pelissero said. “Kyler Murray’s got, it’s a legit hamstring, it’s nothing major, but it’s enough that if you’ve got a player whose legs are a big part of their game in Kyler, you probably don’t want to mess around with him being 80 or 90 percent. We’ll see how he progresses. It’s possible he gets himself in a place where he can go, but if I were guessing right now, I’d say it’s Carson on Monday night.”

The Vikings practice for the first time this week on Thursday, and O’Connell should have an update when he speaks to reporters on Thursday afternoon.

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