Two 16-year-old boys reported missing from Moorhead, St. Paul

Two teenagers have been reported missing from Moorhead and St. Paul, and both police departments are asking for the public's help in finding them.

Jonathan Fleury, 16, of Moorhead, and Ke-Andre Oliver-Butler, 16, of St. Paul, are the subjects of separate missing person alerts issued by by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) on Tuesday afternoon.

Fleury has been missing since Sept. 16 after escaping from a care facility. He is 5' 8", 150 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants.

Jonathan Fleury and Ke-Andre Oliver-Butler. Minnesota BCA

Butler was last seen in Forest Street and 4th Avenue East in St Paul around 5 a.m. on Tuesday. He is autistic, non-verbal, and was last seen wearing a faded jean jacket, blue jeans with gold writing, and black shoes.

Anyone with knowledge of Butler's whereabouts can contact St. Paul police at 651-291-1111.

Those who know where Fleury is can contact Moorhead police at 701-451-7660.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.