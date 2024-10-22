Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Bring Me The News

    Two 16-year-old boys reported missing from Moorhead, St. Paul

    By Izzy Canizares,

    1 days ago

    Two teenagers have been reported missing from Moorhead and St. Paul, and both police departments are asking for the public's help in finding them.

    Jonathan Fleury, 16, of Moorhead, and Ke-Andre Oliver-Butler, 16, of St. Paul, are the subjects of separate missing person alerts issued by by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) on Tuesday afternoon.

    Fleury has been missing since Sept. 16 after escaping from a care facility. He is 5' 8", 150 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BJWbJ_0wHb335700
    Jonathan Fleury and Ke-Andre Oliver-Butler.

    Minnesota BCA

    Butler was last seen in Forest Street and 4th Avenue East in St Paul around 5 a.m. on Tuesday. He is autistic, non-verbal, and was last seen wearing a faded jean jacket, blue jeans with gold writing, and black shoes.

    Anyone with knowledge of Butler's whereabouts can contact St. Paul police at 651-291-1111.

    Those who know where Fleury is can contact Moorhead police at 701-451-7660.

    Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Barbara Butler
    1d ago
    Hope FIND SAFE
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Best Fried Walleye In The Midwest Is Hiding At This Low-Key Restaurant In Minnesota
    familydestinationsguide.com1 day ago
    The Historic Restaurant In Minnesota Where You Can Still Experience A Classic Midwestern Supper Club
    familydestinationsguide.com3 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    Suspect in custody after shooting at people in Minneapolis before fleeing to western Minnesota and shooting two more
    WCCO News Talk 8301 day ago
    Dad's horror as baby girl's hand moves in coffin at funeral despite being declared dead 16 hours earlier
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    How inmates smuggle narcotics into Minnesota prisons
    CBS Minnesota1 day ago
    Delta Air Employee Charged With Selling Tens of Thousands of Dollars of Stolen Airline Property On eBay
    paddleyourownkanoo.com3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today28 days ago
    Beloved Minnesota Eatery Named 'Best Fast-Food Restaurant' In The State
    101.3 KDWB2 days ago
    Murder charge dropped in fatal shooting outside Target
    CBS Minnesota2 days ago
    Welcome to West-O-Polis: The cities of St. Louis Park and Golden Valley jointly rename themselves to "stand out"
    WCCO News Talk 8302 days ago
    Family of George Floyd disputes Virginia city council candidate's claim he's related
    CBS Minnesota1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group23 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    ICYMI: Minnesota Woman Glued to Her Cell Phone While Driving Kills Motorcyclist
    jackandkitty.com4 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    10 Famous Singers from North Dakota
    Singersroom1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Community awaits answers in fatal shooting of toddler inside Minneapolis apartment
    CBS Minnesota1 day ago
    12 years in prison for first defendant sentenced in Feeding Our Future fraud
    Bring Me The News7 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza16 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz29 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Fargo, ND: Mom With SUV Full of Kids Runs Red Light, Crashes, and Flees the Scene in Shocking Hit-and-Run
    tiremeetsroad.com3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy