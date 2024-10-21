3-year-old boy shot and killed in northeast Minneapolis

A three-year-old boy has died after being shot inside an apartment in northeast Minneapolis on Monday, according to police.

Speaking to the media Monday afternoon , Assistant Police Chief Christopher Gaiters said investigators are working diligently to determine the circumstances surrounding the boy's death.

"We are currently trying to figure out if a crime has been committed or if its an accidental incident that has taken place," he said.

According to Gaiters, an adult inside the residence called 911 around 12:45 p.m. to report a child had been shot.

Police responded to the 2300 block of Jefferson Street Northeast, where they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound.

The boy was transported to the hospital, where he died.

Gaiters said there are "no solid answers" about what happened, but investigators are seeking witnesses and any other helpful information from the public.

Details were not immediately available regarding the number of shots fired or the type of firearm involved.

"A child has lost their life today," Gaiters said. "What we're going do is we're going to work with the public, we're going to work with the family, it's a very difficult time."

No arrests have been made in connection with the investigation, Gaiters said.

“My thoughts are with the family of this little boy; they have experienced an unimaginable tragedy,” said MPD Chief Brian O’Hara.

“The death of a young child has such a profound impact on both the child's immediate family and the first responders who tried so hard to save a life. As we conduct our investigation, I ask for compassion for all those whose lives have been forever altered today.”

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.