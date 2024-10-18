Open in App
    Duluth soccer program seeks community support after shed vandalized

    By BringMeTheNews,

    2 days ago

    A Duluth soccer program is asking for the community’s support after it was the victim of vandalism.

    A GoFundMe was recently created by an organizer of the Piedmont Soccer Organization after its shed door was damaged and graffitied.

    The nonprofit estimates that a new door will cost around $355, while installation will be another $150.

    “This was not the first time we have been vandalized,” the fundraiser reads.

    “However, the cost to replace our shed door will be a major chunk out of our small savings account. This same savings account is where our funds come from for scholarships and for the maintenance of our field, etc.”

    As of Friday, the fundraiser had reached around $425 of its $500 goal.

