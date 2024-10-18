Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Bring Me The News

    Tattersall has a new whiskey to mark its final weeks in Northeast Minneapolis

    By Dustin Nelson,

    2 days ago

    Tattersall is calling it "the end of an era."

    The distiller's Northeast Minneapolis cocktail room will close on Nov. 30. It's marking the occasion with a new spirit, Last Call Bourbon, which will only be available at the Minneapolis space during its final weeks. The blend includes whiskey from the first barrel Tattersall distilled at the northeast location in 2015.

    Tattersall, which also has a cocktail room in River Falls , Wisc., announced earlier this year that it would be leaving its space in the Thorp Building after a conflict with the landlord .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pKQII_0wCJwF9n00

    Tattersall Distilling&comma Facebook

    "In early January of 2020 it came to our attention that the rent payment we had made did not go to our landlord due to its IT system being hacked," co-founder Jon Kreidler told Bring Me The News at the time. "Both Tattersall and its landlord are still trying to recover the paid rent, but we have resolved and ended the eviction process and have agreed to continue moving forward with our existing lease while still pursuing the missing funds through authorities and insurance."

    He said part of the agreement "includes that we will vacate the property at the end of the current lease and not renew or extend the lease." That time has come.

    The distillery also said it would look into options that would keep a cocktail room in Minnesota. However, it has not yet announced plans for a new space in the Twin Cities.

    Tattersall's Last Call Whiskey has a blend that also includes rye, a single malt, and, it says on social media, "a lot of patience (like almost 10 years of patience)." Distillers told Minneapolis-St. Paul Magazine that they were attempting a vodka with that first barrel, but things didn't go as planned. They wound up with a mash that wasn't quite right, and it was turned into a corn whiskey.

    The 375-ml bottles are available at Tattersall's Northeast Minneapolis cocktail room for about $25 until the last call comes.

    Related: After stepping away from brewing, Niko Tonks is back with passion and a mission in Double Elbow

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sven Sundgaard's Minnesota winter forecast: Snow is coming
    Bring Me The News6 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Spoon & Stable to host Khue's Kitchen pop-up after 'heartbreaking' fire destroyed restaurant
    Bring Me The News2 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Lynx hold off Liberty to force winner-take-all Game 5 on Sunday
    Bring Me The News2 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz13 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    New Report Names This Florida Town the No.1 Small Town for Retirement in the U.S.
    Akeena25 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today12 hours ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    'My Three Sons' Former Child Star Stanley Livingston Dog-Bonded with Doris Day During 'Daisies'
    Herbie J Pilato9 hours ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA4 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria11 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz9 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA8 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy