Tattersall has a new whiskey to mark its final weeks in Northeast Minneapolis

Tattersall is calling it "the end of an era."

The distiller's Northeast Minneapolis cocktail room will close on Nov. 30. It's marking the occasion with a new spirit, Last Call Bourbon, which will only be available at the Minneapolis space during its final weeks. The blend includes whiskey from the first barrel Tattersall distilled at the northeast location in 2015.

Tattersall, which also has a cocktail room in River Falls , Wisc., announced earlier this year that it would be leaving its space in the Thorp Building after a conflict with the landlord .

"In early January of 2020 it came to our attention that the rent payment we had made did not go to our landlord due to its IT system being hacked," co-founder Jon Kreidler told Bring Me The News at the time. "Both Tattersall and its landlord are still trying to recover the paid rent, but we have resolved and ended the eviction process and have agreed to continue moving forward with our existing lease while still pursuing the missing funds through authorities and insurance."

He said part of the agreement "includes that we will vacate the property at the end of the current lease and not renew or extend the lease." That time has come.

The distillery also said it would look into options that would keep a cocktail room in Minnesota. However, it has not yet announced plans for a new space in the Twin Cities.

Tattersall's Last Call Whiskey has a blend that also includes rye, a single malt, and, it says on social media, "a lot of patience (like almost 10 years of patience)." Distillers told Minneapolis-St. Paul Magazine that they were attempting a vodka with that first barrel, but things didn't go as planned. They wound up with a mash that wasn't quite right, and it was turned into a corn whiskey.

The 375-ml bottles are available at Tattersall's Northeast Minneapolis cocktail room for about $25 until the last call comes.

