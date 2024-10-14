Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Bring Me The News

    2 victims critical after being shot in Benton County, 1 in custody

    By Joe Nelson,

    1 days ago

    Two people are in critical condition after being shot in Benton County on Sunday.

    According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the shooting was reported around 4:45 p.m. at a home in the 9900 block of 95th Ave. NE in Gilmanton Township, which is located a few miles northwest of Foley.

    "A resident at this location reported that two people had been shot and that the suspect was still in the area," a press release from the sheriff's office says. "Deputies responded to the area and located two adult male victims. One victim had a gunshot wound to his neck and the other had a gunshot wound to his abdomen."

    Both victims were taken to St. Cloud Hospital where they were last known to be in critical condition.

    Shortly after finding the victims, a man was found and authorities arrested him. He's being held in the county jail pending formal charges.

    "The lone suspect in this case has been arrested and there is no further danger to the public," authorities said.

    The victims have not been identified.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zpk23_0w66WRdq00
    Stock image from the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

    Credit&colon Benton County Sheriff's Office

    Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Lucas
    1d ago
    is it supposed to mean Gilman?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Benton County Boy Dies at Haunted Hayride
    1390 Granite City Sports1 day ago
    Tennessee woman 'left' grandson, 8, home to 'hang out with friends' before he fatally shot himself with unsecured shotgun
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iHeartRadio4 days ago
    Former Minnesota State Trooper booked into jail on manslaughter charges
    WCCO News Talk 8307 days ago
    Popular Health Food Recalled In Minnesota Poses Risk Of Deadly Infection
    101.3 KDWB1 day ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Trump goes into third person to talk about how Barron ‘likes his father a lot’ to describe moment teen learned of rally shooting
    The Independent8 days ago
    While Hennepin County deals with a rash of juvenile crime, Ramsey County faces different set of issues with minors
    WCCO News Talk 8302 days ago
    Minnesota family mourns after 7-year-old boy, grandparents die in Hurricane Helene
    Bring Me The News6 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Two Girls Vanish Together After A Night Out in Milaca, Minnesota: Where are Roseanna and April?
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Beloved Minnesota Destination Named 'Best County' In The Entire State
    101.3 KDWB20 hours ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard22 hours ago
    Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton begs for medical miracle after 3-year-old nephew is found unconscious in bathtub
    Page Six2 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Burglaries in Waite Park, St. Cloud
    1390 Granite City Sports1 day ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Timothy Smith Shares Details About Diddy's 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady8 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today15 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Life-Saving Medication Manufactured in FL Recalled Over Bacterial Contamination
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    Big Lots laying off all 349 employees at Apple Valley distribution center
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Mom of 2 Details Struggle With ‘Vampire Disease,’ Says Garlic Can Kill Her
    suggest.com1 day ago
    Couple Found Dead in Manassas Basement During Welfare Check
    The Inside Scoop - PWC1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy