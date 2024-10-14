2 victims critical after being shot in Benton County, 1 in custody

Two people are in critical condition after being shot in Benton County on Sunday.

According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the shooting was reported around 4:45 p.m. at a home in the 9900 block of 95th Ave. NE in Gilmanton Township, which is located a few miles northwest of Foley.

"A resident at this location reported that two people had been shot and that the suspect was still in the area," a press release from the sheriff's office says. "Deputies responded to the area and located two adult male victims. One victim had a gunshot wound to his neck and the other had a gunshot wound to his abdomen."

Both victims were taken to St. Cloud Hospital where they were last known to be in critical condition.

Shortly after finding the victims, a man was found and authorities arrested him. He's being held in the county jail pending formal charges.

"The lone suspect in this case has been arrested and there is no further danger to the public," authorities said.

The victims have not been identified.

Stock image from the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Credit&colon Benton County Sheriff's Office

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.