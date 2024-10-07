Hwy. 55 closures start in Plymouth and Golden Valley

A ten-day closure of eastbound Highway 55 got underway on Monday, with a slightly longer westbound closure starting later in the month.

The highway, a busy commuter route between the west metro and downtown Minneapolis, has closed eastbound between I-494 and Hwy. 169 in Plymouth and Golden Valley so that resurfacing work can take place.

The closure is planned to end at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, with drivers detoured via southbound I-494, eastbound I-394 and northbound Hwy. 169.

This will be followed up by a closure of the westbound lanes on Hwy. 55 that will last 11 days, starting at 2 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17 and ending at 10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.

"All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather and schedule permitting and subject to change," MnDOT says. "MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, and slow down in work zones where workers are present."