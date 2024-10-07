Edina's York Avenue reopens after pedestrian struck by driver

A driver struck a pedestrian Monday afternoon in an intersection near Edina's Southdale YMCA, according to authorities.

In a brief statement, the city of Edina said one person was transported to the hospital after a driver struck a pedestrian in the intersection of York Avenue South and Parklawn Avenue at approximately 11:50 a.m.

The incident shut down northbound York Avenue between West 76th Street and the YMCA for nearly three hours Monday.

No further details regarding the crash were immediately available.

A crash investigation on York Avenue in Edina on Monday&comma Oct&period 7&period Photo by Joe Nelson &verbar Bring Me The News&period

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.