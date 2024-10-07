Crash shuts down York Avenue near Edina's Southdale YMCA

A busy stretch of roadway near the Southdale YMCA in Edina is closed Monday afternoon for a crash investigation.

In a statement around 12:50 p.m., the Edina Police Department said northbound York Avenue between West 76th Street and the YMCA is closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

A crash investigation on York Avenue in Edina on Monday&comma Oct&period 7&period Photo by Joe Nelson &verbar Bring Me The News&period

Authorities have not shared any details regarding the crash.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.