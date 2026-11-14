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🐱 Gentle Brimfield Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes
Brimfield has some lovely cats waiting for calm, caring homes. All of these kitties are already vetted and using their litter boxes, so you can focus on helping them settle in and feel safe.
Coco
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Here Today Adopted Tomorrow Animal Sanctuary, Inc.
- Phone: (413) 324-8224
Health & care
- Spayed and up to date on vaccines
- Consistent with litter box use
- No major health concerns
- Previously owned, so she’s used to home life
Home preferences
- Cats: Living in a cage-free room with other cats; should do well with slow, proper introductions
- Dogs: No known history; likely OK with a cat-friendly dog and careful intro
- Kids: Best suited for older children and teens
Personality snapshot
- Social, friendly
- Medium energy
- Enjoys interaction and company
👉 Meet Coco and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Layla
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Here Today Adopted Tomorrow Animal Sanctuary, Inc.
- Phone: (413) 324-8224
Health & care
- Spayed and up to date on vaccines
- Consistent litter box user
- No major health concerns
- Previously owned
Home preferences
- Cats: Doing well in a cage-free space with other cats; should be fine with slow introductions
- Dogs: No known history; likely OK with a respectful, cat-friendly dog and proper intro
- Kids: Likely best with older children and teens
Personality snapshot
- Social, friendly and affectionate
- Medium energy
👉 Meet Layla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Girard
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange / red
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Here Today Adopted Tomorrow Animal Sanctuary, Inc.
- Phone: (413) 324-8224
Health & care
- Neutered and up to date on vaccines
- Consistent litter box user
- No major health concerns
- Transfer from another situation, now safe at the sanctuary
Home preferences
- Cats: Living in a cage-free room with other cats; should do well with proper introductions
- Dogs: No known history; likely OK with a cat-friendly dog and slow intro
- Kids: Likely best with older children and teens
Personality snapshot
- Social, friendly and affectionate
- Medium energy
👉 Meet Girard and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sweet Pea
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Here Today Adopted Tomorrow Animal Sanctuary, Inc.
- Phone: (413) 324-8224
Health & care
- Spayed and up to date on vaccines
- Consistent litter box user
- No major health concerns
- Came in as a stray, now safe and cared for
Home preferences
- Cats: Living in a cage-free environment with other cats; should do well with slow, careful introductions
- Dogs: No known history; may be OK with a calm, cat-friendly dog and proper intro
- Kids: Likely best with older children and teens
Personality snapshot
- Still adjusting to shelter life
- Medium energy
- Handling: Comfort level varies by person and situation, so she’ll need a patient, gentle adopter
👉 Meet Sweet Pea and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Brimfield, MA and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties from Here Today Adopted Tomorrow Animal Sanctuary, Inc. Call (413) 324-8224 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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