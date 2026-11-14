Brimfield has some lovely cats waiting for calm, caring homes. All of these kitties are already vetted and using their litter boxes, so you can focus on helping them settle in and feel safe.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Here Today Adopted Tomorrow Animal Sanctuary, Inc.

Phone: (413) 324-8224

Health & care

Spayed and up to date on vaccines

and Consistent with litter box use

use No major health concerns

Previously owned, so she’s used to home life

Home preferences

Cats: Living in a cage-free room with other cats ; should do well with slow, proper introductions

Living in a ; should do well with slow, proper introductions Dogs: No known history; likely OK with a cat-friendly dog and careful intro

No known history; likely OK with a and careful intro Kids: Best suited for older children and teens

Personality snapshot

Social, friendly

Medium energy

Enjoys interaction and company

👉 Meet Coco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Here Today Adopted Tomorrow Animal Sanctuary, Inc.

Phone: (413) 324-8224

Health & care

Spayed and up to date on vaccines

and Consistent litter box user

user No major health concerns

Previously owned

Home preferences

Cats: Doing well in a cage-free space with other cats ; should be fine with slow introductions

Doing well in a ; should be fine with slow introductions Dogs: No known history; likely OK with a respectful, cat-friendly dog and proper intro

No known history; likely OK with a and proper intro Kids: Likely best with older children and teens

Personality snapshot

Social, friendly and affectionate

Medium energy

👉 Meet Layla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange / red

Orange / red Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Here Today Adopted Tomorrow Animal Sanctuary, Inc.

Phone: (413) 324-8224

Health & care

Neutered and up to date on vaccines

and Consistent litter box user

user No major health concerns

Transfer from another situation, now safe at the sanctuary

Home preferences

Cats: Living in a cage-free room with other cats ; should do well with proper introductions

Living in a ; should do well with proper introductions Dogs: No known history; likely OK with a cat-friendly dog and slow intro

No known history; likely OK with a and slow intro Kids: Likely best with older children and teens

Personality snapshot

Social, friendly and affectionate

Medium energy

👉 Meet Girard and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Here Today Adopted Tomorrow Animal Sanctuary, Inc.

Phone: (413) 324-8224

Health & care

Spayed and up to date on vaccines

and Consistent litter box user

user No major health concerns

Came in as a stray, now safe and cared for

Home preferences

Cats: Living in a cage-free environment with other cats ; should do well with slow, careful introductions

Living in a ; should do well with slow, careful introductions Dogs: No known history; may be OK with a calm, cat-friendly dog and proper intro

No known history; may be OK with a and proper intro Kids: Likely best with older children and teens

Personality snapshot

Still adjusting to shelter life

to shelter life Medium energy

Handling: Comfort level varies by person and situation, so she’ll need a patient, gentle adopter

👉 Meet Sweet Pea and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Brimfield, MA and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties from Here Today Adopted Tomorrow Animal Sanctuary, Inc. Call (413) 324-8224 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.