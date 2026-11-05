🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Brighton TN

Brighton has some wonderful rescue dogs right now who are ready for loving homes. All three are with Angels Among Us Animal Rescue and are living in foster care, learning good house manners.

Breed: Chihuahua / Pug mix ("Chug")

Age: 8 years (adult)

Gender: Male

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Weight: About 24 lbs (a cute, chonky fellow!)

Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Angels Among Us Animal Rescue

What we know about Walter:

Great with other dogs

House trained and uses a doggy door

and uses a Low maintenance and food/treat motivated

and food/treat motivated Loves attention , gives good hugs , and enjoys car rides

, gives , and enjoys Walks decently on a leash

Walter was sadly dumped in the middle of winter before a big ice storm, but a kind person spotted him and got him to safety. Now he’s ready for a safe, cozy home where he’ll never be left behind again.

Contact for Walter:

Angels Among Us Animal Rescue

Phone: (901) 848-1155

👉 Meet Walter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier / Husky mix

Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Angels Among Us Animal Rescue

What we know about Valor:

Very active and high energy

and Very smart – knows several basic commands and some fun tricks

– knows several basic commands and some fun tricks Dog friendly

Kid friendly , but can be a bit rough just from enthusiasm

, but can be a bit rough just from enthusiasm Lives with a cat now, but would do best in a home without cats (he wants to play too much)

(he wants to play too much) Kennel trained and house trained

and Likely has some husky in him – he loves to “talk”

Valor would be a great match for an active person or family who enjoys training, exercise, and a chatty, clever dog.

Contact for Valor:

Angels Among Us Animal Rescue

Phone: (901) 848-1155

👉 Meet Valor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Jack Russell Terrier mix (possible rat terrier mix)

Age: 5 years (adult)

Gender: Female

Color: White

Weight: About 15 lbs

Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Angels Among Us Animal Rescue

What we know about Dolly Pawton:

House broken and crate trained

and Kid friendly , cat friendly , and dog friendly

, , and Small, easy-to-handle size

Dolly was heartbreakingly abandoned in the street when her family moved away, but a rescue volunteer found her and got her into a loving foster home. She’s ready for a family who will truly be forever.

Contact for Dolly Pawton:

Angels Among Us Animal Rescue

Phone: (901) 848-1155

👉 Meet Dolly Pawton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Brighton, TN and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing their links can help them find the homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.