These Brighton cats have had a rough start, but they’re safe now and looking for calm, patient homes. All are shy, sweet adults from the same outdoor colony who do best with feline friends.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Fawn

Tan/Fawn Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Eden Animal Haven

Phone: (417) 756-7061

About Citrine:

Citrine is a quiet, gentle boy who grew up outside in a cat colony. He came to the shelter after his caregiver passed away and received treatment for an eye injury he got while living outdoors. Because of his uncertain past, he’s very reserved and will need a patient, calm home that will give him time to feel safe.

He’s used to being around other cats and may do best with a friendly feline companion. If you have a quiet home and a soft spot for shy cats, Citrine could blossom with you.

👉 Meet Citrine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Eden Animal Haven

Phone: (417) 756-7061

About Andesite:

Andesite is a gentle, reserved tabby who waits for quiet moments to show his longing for companionship. He was born outside in a colony and relied on his cat friends to feel safe. He’s especially close to another cat named Granite and enjoys the comfort of other felines.

At the shelter, Andesite has started to show his sweet, slightly goofy side. He enjoys treats and pets from people he trusts. He’ll do best in a peaceful home, ideally with another cat (or even one of his old friends) to help his confidence.

👉 Meet Andesite and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Eden Animal Haven

Phone: (417) 756-7061

About Garnet:

Garnet is a quiet, very attentive kitty who has also come from that same outdoor colony. He depended on his feline friends for comfort after their caregiver passed away. Because he’s relied on other cats since kittenhood, he would likely do best adopted with one of his friends or into a home that already has a friendly cat.

Garnet is very shy at first, so he’ll need a patient adopter who understands that trust takes time. In the right, low-stress home, he has a good chance to relax and feel secure.

👉 Meet Garnet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you have a quiet home and a big heart for shy, gentle cats, please consider adopting from Eden Animal Haven in Brighton, MO. Call (417) 756-7061 to ask about Citrine, Andesite, or Garnet, or to learn about other cats in their care.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.