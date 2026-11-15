undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Brighton Right Now
Brighton neighbors are putting out some handy free items this week, especially around the Ore Lake area. If you’re nearby, these are easy roadside pickups.
Plastic Christmas Tree Stand
Item: Plastic Christmas tree stand
Condition: Green stand with adjustable metal screws
Location: Ore Lake, Brighton, MI – by the roadside on Centerhill
Details: Good for artificial or smaller real trees that fit into the screw clamps. Simple, sturdy design.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Decorative Black Metal Boot Tray
Item: Decorative black metal boot tray
Condition: Rectangular tray with ornate scrollwork design
Location: Ore Lake, Brighton, MI – free by the roadside on Centerhill
Details: Great for holding wet boots or shoes by the door, or for plants and other messy items.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Fisher-Price Children's Potty Chair
Item: Fisher-Price children’s potty chair
Category: Baby & kids
Condition: Blue and white potty chair with removable bowl and splash guard
Location: Ore Lake, Brighton, MI – free by roadside on Centerhill Rd
Details: Training potty with pieces that come apart for easier cleaning.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Tidy Cat Breeze Cat Litter Box with Scoop
Item: Tidy Cat Breeze cat litter box with scoop
Category: Pet supplies
Condition: Plastic litter box with grated insert and matching scoop
Location: Ore Lake, Brighton, MI – free by the roadside on Centerhill
Details: Breeze-style system that separates solids and liquids using the grated insert.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If you’re interested in any of these free deals, try to swing by soon—roadside freebies in Brighton tend to disappear quickly once neighbors spot them.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.