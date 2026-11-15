Brighton neighbors are putting out some handy free items this week, especially around the Ore Lake area. If you’re nearby, these are easy roadside pickups.

Item: Plastic Christmas tree stand

Condition: Green stand with adjustable metal screws

Location: Ore Lake, Brighton, MI – by the roadside on Centerhill

Details: Good for artificial or smaller real trees that fit into the screw clamps. Simple, sturdy design.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Decorative black metal boot tray

Condition: Rectangular tray with ornate scrollwork design

Location: Ore Lake, Brighton, MI – free by the roadside on Centerhill

Details: Great for holding wet boots or shoes by the door, or for plants and other messy items.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Fisher-Price children’s potty chair

Category: Baby & kids

Condition: Blue and white potty chair with removable bowl and splash guard

Location: Ore Lake, Brighton, MI – free by roadside on Centerhill Rd

Details: Training potty with pieces that come apart for easier cleaning.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Tidy Cat Breeze cat litter box with scoop

Category: Pet supplies

Condition: Plastic litter box with grated insert and matching scoop

Location: Ore Lake, Brighton, MI – free by the roadside on Centerhill

Details: Breeze-style system that separates solids and liquids using the grated insert.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, try to swing by soon—roadside freebies in Brighton tend to disappear quickly once neighbors spot them.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.