Brighton has a few solid hands-on jobs open right now, from steady weekday work to a tiny side gig. Good options if you like staying active and keeping spaces clean and safe.

Employer: SpareBox Storage

SpareBox Storage Location: Brighton, MI (multiple self-storage sites)

(multiple self-storage sites) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Pay: $24–$27/hour

Active, independent role taking care of self-storage properties: walking sites, checking locks and gates, doing light repairs, and keeping everything clean and safe. No sales, no collection calls, and no regular weekends—just steady daytime work with lots of time outdoors.

Employer: CLEANING (commercial janitorial company)

(commercial janitorial company) Location: Brighton, MI

Type: Part-time, 4 hours/week

Schedule: Mon & Fri, 9am–11am

Pay: From $16/hour

Light, predictable side job cleaning offices and common areas—sweeping, mopping, trash, and sanitizing high-touch spots. Great if you want a tiny, fixed schedule gig to earn extra cash before lunch.

If one of these fits your style, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so your name hits the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.