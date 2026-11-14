undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Brighton, MI Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Teaching Roles
Brighton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on patient care to teaching the next wave of doctors. Here are several solid openings worth a look this week.
Medical Assistant (MA) – Academic Family Medicine Livingston
- Employer: Trinity Health IHA Medical Group
- Location: Brighton, MI
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Salary: Not listed
Support family medicine providers in a busy academic clinic. You’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, give meds and tests, and help with care coordination and education. Great fit if you’re early in your MA career and want day-one benefits and room to grow in a large health system.
Registered Nurse – Outpatient Dialysis
- Employer: DaVita
- Location: Brighton, MI (Grand River Rd clinic; may float to nearby sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (pay depends on experience; competitive total rewards package)
Join an outpatient dialysis team caring for patients with chronic kidney disease. No dialysis experience needed—paid training is provided. Expect a fast-paced setting, long-term patient relationships, flexible shifts (mornings/evenings/weekends), and strong benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and family support programs.
Family Physician – Core Faculty, Livingston Family Medicine Residency
- Employer: Trinity Health IHA Medical Group
- Location: Brighton, MI
- Type: Full-time, Core Faculty
- Salary: Competitive salary with benefits (exact amount not listed)
BC/BE Family Medicine physician role with residency teaching in an academic family medicine center, with options for inpatient and OB. Ideal for FM-OB trained doctors interested in leading the obstetric curriculum. Comes with paid malpractice, 403(b), and a strong, established residency program (21 residents, Osteopathic Recognition).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and roles update often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.