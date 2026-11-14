Brighton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on patient care to teaching the next wave of doctors. Here are several solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Trinity Health IHA Medical Group

Trinity Health IHA Medical Group Location: Brighton, MI

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Support family medicine providers in a busy academic clinic. You’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, give meds and tests, and help with care coordination and education. Great fit if you’re early in your MA career and want day-one benefits and room to grow in a large health system.

Employer: DaVita

Location: Brighton, MI (Grand River Rd clinic; may float to nearby sites)

(Grand River Rd clinic; may float to nearby sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay depends on experience; competitive total rewards package)

Join an outpatient dialysis team caring for patients with chronic kidney disease. No dialysis experience needed—paid training is provided. Expect a fast-paced setting, long-term patient relationships, flexible shifts (mornings/evenings/weekends), and strong benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and family support programs.

Employer: Trinity Health IHA Medical Group

Location: Brighton, MI

Type: Full-time, Core Faculty

Salary: Competitive salary with benefits (exact amount not listed)

BC/BE Family Medicine physician role with residency teaching in an academic family medicine center, with options for inpatient and OB. Ideal for FM-OB trained doctors interested in leading the obstetric curriculum. Comes with paid malpractice, 403(b), and a strong, established residency program (21 residents, Osteopathic Recognition).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and roles update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.