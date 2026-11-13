Brighton’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands and local spots adding to their teams. If you like helping people and keeping a positive vibe, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa Location: Brighton, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk meets wellness. You’ll greet guests, book services, explain memberships, and help keep the spa running smoothly. This one stands out for flexible shifts, sales bonuses, and training that can lead to lead associate or management roles, plus some childcare and discount perks where offered.

Employer: Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Location: Brighton, MI (Green Oak Village Place)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $14.00–$16.75/hour (range listed by employer)

Help customers find the right fit, work the sales floor and cash wrap, and keep the store looking sharp. This role offers a 40% employee discount, free product, mental health benefits, flexible scheduling, and clear chances to grow your skills in a well-known brand.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and send your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.