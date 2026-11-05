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Brighton
🛒 Brighton, MI Retail Jobs with Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
7 days ago
Brighton’s retail scene is busy right now, with local shops and big brands all hiring. If you like talking with people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Running Shoe Store - Part Time & Full Time Sales Associate
- Employer: Running Lab
- Location: Brighton, MI (Downtown, 409 W Main St)
- Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time & Part-time, in-person
- Why it’s appealing: Locally owned run specialty shop where you help runners and walkers get the right shoes and gear. Great if you’re into fitness and want a friendly, community-focused place with 401(k) matching and health insurance.
Offsite Sales Coordinator - Running Lab (Brighton, MI)
- Employer: Running Lab
- Location: Brighton, MI (in-store + local travel)
- Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Why it’s appealing: Mix of community outreach and retail sales—you’ll work events at local businesses plus 15–20 hours a week on the sales floor. Comes with healthcare, Simple IRA with match, parental leave, and employee discounts.
Service Cashier
- Employer: Champion Automotive Group (Chrysler Jeep dealership)
- Location: Brighton, MI
- Pay: From $15.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Why it’s appealing: Steady dealership role handling payments, receipts, and service calls at a busy service department. Offers 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discounts.
Retail Sales Associate - Full-Time
- Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.
- Location: Brighton, MI 48116 (8467 W Grand River Ave)
- Pay: $16.00 per hour
- Type: Regular Full-time, in-person
- Why it’s appealing: Big-box retail role with set base pay, flexible hours, and an associate discount. Full-time staff may get medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid holidays, sick time, and 401(k).
Part-Time Donation Processing Associate
- Employer: The Salvation Army USA Central Territory
- Location: Brighton, MI (Thrift Store)
- Pay: $13.73 – $15.73 per hour
- Type: Part-time (~25 hours/week), in-person
- Why it’s appealing: Mission-driven role where you greet donors, sort items, and support local programs. Good fit if you want on-the-job training, a team setting, and an employee discount, and don’t mind physical work.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles or flexible schedules listed on the employer’s site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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