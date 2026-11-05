🛒 Brighton, MI Retail Jobs with Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Brighton’s retail scene is busy right now, with local shops and big brands all hiring. If you like talking with people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Running Lab

Running Lab Location: Brighton, MI (Downtown, 409 W Main St)

(Downtown, 409 W Main St) Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour

Type: Full-time & Part-time, in-person

Full-time & Part-time, in-person Why it’s appealing: Locally owned run specialty shop where you help runners and walkers get the right shoes and gear. Great if you’re into fitness and want a friendly, community-focused place with 401(k) matching and health insurance.

Employer: Running Lab

Running Lab Location: Brighton, MI (in-store + local travel)

(in-store + local travel) Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Why it’s appealing: Mix of community outreach and retail sales—you’ll work events at local businesses plus 15–20 hours a week on the sales floor. Comes with healthcare, Simple IRA with match, parental leave, and employee discounts.

Employer: Champion Automotive Group (Chrysler Jeep dealership)

(Chrysler Jeep dealership) Location: Brighton, MI

Pay: From $15.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Why it’s appealing: Steady dealership role handling payments, receipts, and service calls at a busy service department. Offers 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: Brighton, MI 48116 (8467 W Grand River Ave)

(8467 W Grand River Ave) Pay: $16.00 per hour

Type: Regular Full-time, in-person

Regular Full-time, in-person Why it’s appealing: Big-box retail role with set base pay, flexible hours, and an associate discount. Full-time staff may get medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid holidays, sick time, and 401(k).

Employer: The Salvation Army USA Central Territory

Location: Brighton, MI (Thrift Store)

(Thrift Store) Pay: $13.73 – $15.73 per hour

Type: Part-time (~25 hours/week), in-person

Part-time (~25 hours/week), in-person Why it’s appealing: Mission-driven role where you greet donors, sort items, and support local programs. Good fit if you want on-the-job training, a team setting, and an employee discount, and don’t mind physical work.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles or flexible schedules listed on the employer’s site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.