🏭 Brighton, MI Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Brighton’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles and room to grow. If you like building real things and working with machines, these are worth a look.

Employer: Relentless Drive Inc. (Relentless Brands)

Relentless Drive Inc. (Relentless Brands) Location: Brighton, MI

Salary: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person

This is a mix of warehouse work and light production, including helping run 3D printers and learning eCommerce tools. Great if you’re dependable, want training, and like the idea of growing with a small, family-run company. Full-time staff get health insurance and PTO; part-time get PTO.

Employer: Micro Gauge (Mueller Aluminum Impacts & MG Machining)

(Mueller Aluminum Impacts & MG Machining) Location: Brighton, MI 48116

Salary: $29.03 – $32.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, in-person

Ideal for a recent Mechanical or Manufacturing Engineering grad who wants to turn 3D models into real parts. You’ll write and optimize CNC programs, work with CAD/CAM, and get direct mentorship plus health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Micro Gauge (Mueller Aluminum Impacts & MG Machining)

(Mueller Aluminum Impacts & MG Machining) Location: Brighton, MI

Salary: $30.00 – $32.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, in-person

Schedule: 6:00 am – 2:00 pm, Monday–Friday

Hands-on role keeping CNC machines running at their best—preventive maintenance, troubleshooting electrical, hydraulic, pneumatic, and mechanical issues. Good fit if you have 4+ years industrial/CNC experience and like solving problems on the shop floor. Includes 401(k), health, dental, vision, and PTO.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Brighton shops are hiring now and good roles don’t sit open for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.