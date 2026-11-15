Brighton has some very special cats waiting patiently for a cozy, loving home. Each one has their own sweet personality and is ready to be your new best friend.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Riverdale Animal Shelter

Phone: (720) 523-7387

Sophia is a sweet, talkative kitty who may need a little time to feel safe, but once she does, she offers gentle cheek rubs and lots of love. She’s lively, chatty with soft chirps and meows, and has a positive history living peacefully with dogs. She’ll do best with a patient family who will let her settle in at her own pace.

👉 Meet Sophia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Riverdale Animal Shelter

Phone: (720) 523-7387

Bugbear is a gentle, quiet tabby boy with the softest little chirps. He loves snuggles, treats, and long naps and would thrive in a calm, peaceful home. He may even enjoy another friendly cat to keep him company. If you want a tender, low-key companion, Bugbear could be the perfect fit.

👉 Meet Bugbear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Orange/Red Tabby Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Riverdale Animal Shelter

Phone: (720) 523-7387

Ernest is a soft-spoken orange tabby with an even softer heart. He adores cuddles, melts into affection, and loves trading purrs for treats. At the shelter, he seems to prefer being the only cat so he can soak up all the attention. If you’re looking for a gentle, loving companion, Ernest might be your match.

👉 Meet Ernest and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Brighton, CO, consider visiting Riverdale Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (720) 523-7387 to learn more about these wonderful cats. Sharing this post can also help them find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.