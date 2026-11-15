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🐱 Gentle, Loving Cats Ready for Adoption in Brighton, CO
Brighton has some very special cats waiting patiently for a cozy, loving home. Each one has their own sweet personality and is ready to be your new best friend.
SOPHIA
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Riverdale Animal Shelter
- Phone: (720) 523-7387
Sophia is a sweet, talkative kitty who may need a little time to feel safe, but once she does, she offers gentle cheek rubs and lots of love. She’s lively, chatty with soft chirps and meows, and has a positive history living peacefully with dogs. She’ll do best with a patient family who will let her settle in at her own pace.
👉 Meet Sophia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BUGBEAR
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Riverdale Animal Shelter
- Phone: (720) 523-7387
Bugbear is a gentle, quiet tabby boy with the softest little chirps. He loves snuggles, treats, and long naps and would thrive in a calm, peaceful home. He may even enjoy another friendly cat to keep him company. If you want a tender, low-key companion, Bugbear could be the perfect fit.
👉 Meet Bugbear and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ERNEST
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Riverdale Animal Shelter
- Phone: (720) 523-7387
Ernest is a soft-spoken orange tabby with an even softer heart. He adores cuddles, melts into affection, and loves trading purrs for treats. At the shelter, he seems to prefer being the only cat so he can soak up all the attention. If you’re looking for a gentle, loving companion, Ernest might be your match.
👉 Meet Ernest and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Brighton, CO, consider visiting Riverdale Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (720) 523-7387 to learn more about these wonderful cats. Sharing this post can also help them find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.