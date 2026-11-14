Brighton and nearby Henderson have solid demand for people who can keep trucks and trailers on the road. If you like hands-on work and don’t mind getting a little greasy, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

FullSpeed Automotive Location: Brighton, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is an entry-level role where you’ll learn oil changes, basic vehicle checks, and shop upkeep. Good fit if you’re new to auto work but want training, a clear growth path, and full-time benefits.

Employer: Saia LTL Freight

Location: Henderson, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $38.20 – $43.80 per hour, based on experience

You’ll inspect, diagnose, and repair tractor-trailers, from brakes and tires to wiring and hydraulics. Great for experienced mechanics who want strong hourly pay, steady freight work, and room to grow in a big carrier.

Employer: Clean Harbors

Location: Henderson, CO

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Range not listed (company notes competitive wages)

This role focuses on repair and preventative maintenance for a large diesel fleet. Comes with benefits after 30 days, PTO, uniforms/PPE, and paid OEM training, plus chances to move up in a big environmental services company.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.