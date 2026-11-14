Brighton has some wonderful cats waiting at Riverdale Animal Shelter for calm, loving homes. Each one has a different personality, but all are looking for someone special to love.

Breed: Maine Coon

Maine Coon Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Riverdale Animal Shelter

Phone: (720) 523-7387

Hallow is a quiet, independent girl who prefers calm spaces over busy, noisy homes. She doesn’t want to be held, but she enjoys cozy hideouts, gentle company, and tasty treats. She’s perfect for someone who understands that love can be soft and slow, with quiet companionship instead of constant cuddles.

👉 Meet Hallow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Riverdale Animal Shelter

Phone: (720) 523-7387

Milky Way is a friendly, talkative boy who loves attention and “chatting” with his people. He enjoys cuddles, sharing his opinions, and being part of the action. With his outgoing and affectionate nature, he’s likely to become the lively heart of his new home.

👉 Meet Milky Way and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Riverdale Animal Shelter

Phone: (720) 523-7387

Jasper is a sweet, affectionate boy who loves spending time with his people. He has a playful side and enjoys laser pointers and stuffed mice. He has a positive history living with other cats and may do well with a gentle feline friend, especially one who won’t pick on him.

👉 Meet Jasper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Riverdale Animal Shelter

Phone: (720) 523-7387

Michi is a shy sweetheart who needs time to decompress and feel safe in a new home. With patience and a gentle approach, she’ll gain confidence and let her cute personality shine. She loves treats like Churu and crunchy snacks, and may feel more secure with a friendly, social cat in the home.

👉 Meet Michi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Brighton, CO, consider visiting Riverdale Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (720) 523-7387 to learn more about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.