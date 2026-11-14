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🐶 Playful, Shy & Special-Needs Dogs Ready for Adoption in Brighton CO
Brighton has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance. From shy souls to adventure buddies and special-needs sweethearts, there may be a perfect match for your home.
Riverdale Animal Shelter Pups
MOCHA
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog
- Age: Young • Gender: Female
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
- Shelter: Riverdale Animal Shelter
Phone: (720) 523-7387
Mocha is a sweet, shy girl who needs a little time to warm up, but blossoms with patience and kindness. Her previous owner reports she is potty trained and crate trained. She has a positive history with other dogs and came in with Layla (A203509); they can be adopted together or separately.
Mocha needs an experienced adopter and a home with kids 10+ who can use fear-free, positive reinforcement to help build her confidence.
👉 Meet MOCHA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHLOE
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Akita mix
- Age: Adult • Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter: Riverdale Animal Shelter
Phone: (720) 523-7387
Chloe is a shy but sweet couch potato who wants a calm, loving home where she can build confidence at her own pace. Once she trusts you, she’s affectionate and loyal and loves spending time with her people. She is reported to be crate trained, potty trained, and she loves toys.
Chloe has a history of fearfulness, especially around men, so she needs an experienced adopter committed to positive reinforcement only and willing to give her time and space.
👉 Meet CHLOE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
DANNI
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Adult • Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Riverdale Animal Shelter
Phone: (720) 523-7387
Danni is a smart, energetic girl who’s always ready for her next adventure. She already knows several basic cues, including shake, and is a great walking companion who listens well. She loves toys and balls and has a cute habit of carrying rocks around (she doesn’t eat them).
Danni would do best with a family that’s home often and excited to include her in everyday activities and outings. Due to her history, she’s looking for a home with appropriate boundaries (see her full profile for details).
👉 Meet DANNI and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lifeline Puppy Rescue Dogs & Puppies
Alfie
- Breed: Border Collie mix
- Age: Baby • Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Lifeline Puppy Rescue
Phone: (303) 655-9696
Alfie started out very timid and unsure, but has made wonderful progress with patient care. He still needs extra reassurance with new people, places, and loud noises, yet he’s showing more bravery every day.
Alfie needs a patient family willing to continue his confidence-building journey and celebrate each small step forward.
👉 Meet Alfie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zorro
- Name on listing: Zorro
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Adult • Gender: Male
- Color: White with black
- Shelter: Lifeline Puppy Rescue
Phone: (303) 655-9696
Zorro is described as the sweetest cuddle bug who loves to play, have fun, and soak up affection. He is deaf, so he’ll need a family ready to use visual communication and lots of patience and understanding.
His deafness doesn’t define him—he’s a playful, loving companion just waiting for someone who sees how special he is.
👉 Meet Zorro and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Other Puppies at Lifeline Puppy Rescue
Lifeline Puppy Rescue also has multiple unnamed puppies listed, including:
Labrador Retriever mix puppy – Female, black with white
👉 View this Lab mix puppy on adoptapet
Shepherd mix puppies – Male and female, various colors (tricolor, white with tan, red with black)
👉 See one Shepherd mix puppy listing
Pit Bull Terrier mix puppies – Males and females, mostly black with white or red with white
👉 Browse a Pit Bull Terrier mix puppy listing
For these pups, details like names, exact ages, and personalities are on each individual listing. Please call the rescue to ask which puppies are still available and which might fit your home best.
Shelter: Lifeline Puppy Rescue
Phone: (303) 655-9696
If you’re near Brighton, CO, consider visiting Riverdale Animal Shelter or Lifeline Puppy Rescue to meet these dogs in person. Sharing this list with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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