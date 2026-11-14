Brighton has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance. From shy souls to adventure buddies and special-needs sweethearts, there may be a perfect match for your home.

Riverdale Animal Shelter Pups

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog

Australian Cattle Dog Age: Young • Gender: Female

Young • Female Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Shelter: Riverdale Animal Shelter

Phone: (720) 523-7387

Mocha is a sweet, shy girl who needs a little time to warm up, but blossoms with patience and kindness. Her previous owner reports she is potty trained and crate trained. She has a positive history with other dogs and came in with Layla (A203509); they can be adopted together or separately.

Mocha needs an experienced adopter and a home with kids 10+ who can use fear-free, positive reinforcement to help build her confidence.

👉 Meet MOCHA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Akita mix

Labrador Retriever / Akita mix Age: Adult • Gender: Female

Adult • Female Color: White

White Shelter: Riverdale Animal Shelter

Phone: (720) 523-7387

Chloe is a shy but sweet couch potato who wants a calm, loving home where she can build confidence at her own pace. Once she trusts you, she’s affectionate and loyal and loves spending time with her people. She is reported to be crate trained, potty trained, and she loves toys.

Chloe has a history of fearfulness, especially around men, so she needs an experienced adopter committed to positive reinforcement only and willing to give her time and space.

👉 Meet CHLOE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult • Gender: Female

Adult • Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Riverdale Animal Shelter

Phone: (720) 523-7387

Danni is a smart, energetic girl who’s always ready for her next adventure. She already knows several basic cues, including shake, and is a great walking companion who listens well. She loves toys and balls and has a cute habit of carrying rocks around (she doesn’t eat them).

Danni would do best with a family that’s home often and excited to include her in everyday activities and outings. Due to her history, she’s looking for a home with appropriate boundaries (see her full profile for details).

👉 Meet DANNI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Lifeline Puppy Rescue Dogs & Puppies

Breed: Border Collie mix

Border Collie mix Age: Baby • Gender: Male

Baby • Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Lifeline Puppy Rescue

Phone: (303) 655-9696

Alfie started out very timid and unsure, but has made wonderful progress with patient care. He still needs extra reassurance with new people, places, and loud noises, yet he’s showing more bravery every day.

Alfie needs a patient family willing to continue his confidence-building journey and celebrate each small step forward.

👉 Meet Alfie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: Zorro

Zorro Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Adult • Gender: Male

Adult • Male Color: White with black

White with black Shelter: Lifeline Puppy Rescue

Phone: (303) 655-9696

Zorro is described as the sweetest cuddle bug who loves to play, have fun, and soak up affection. He is deaf, so he’ll need a family ready to use visual communication and lots of patience and understanding.

His deafness doesn’t define him—he’s a playful, loving companion just waiting for someone who sees how special he is.

👉 Meet Zorro and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Other Puppies at Lifeline Puppy Rescue

Lifeline Puppy Rescue also has multiple unnamed puppies listed, including:

For these pups, details like names, exact ages, and personalities are on each individual listing. Please call the rescue to ask which puppies are still available and which might fit your home best.

Shelter: Lifeline Puppy Rescue

Phone: (303) 655-9696

If you’re near Brighton, CO, consider visiting Riverdale Animal Shelter or Lifeline Puppy Rescue to meet these dogs in person. Sharing this list with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.