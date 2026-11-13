Brighton’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping people and staying on your feet. Here are several customer-facing roles with different schedules and career paths.

Employer: JCPenney

JCPenney Location: Brighton, CO (Prairie Center)

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $15.25/hr + 1% commission on fine jewelry, 10% on Service & Care plans

This role is all about helping holiday shoppers in the fine jewelry department—educating customers, keeping displays looking sharp, and restocking hot items. Good fit if you like sales, enjoy learning product details, and want commission on top of hourly pay.

Employer: JCPenney

JCPenney Location: Brighton, CO (Prairie Center)

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $15.25–$19.07/hr

You’ll float between the sales floor and registers, helping customers, resetting displays, and restocking. Great if you want a short-term job for the peak season with a mix of customer service and light merchandising.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Brighton, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.81–$21.40/hr or services pay per compensation plan + tips

Licensed cosmetologists can step into a higher-level salon role doing cuts, color, treatments, styling, makeup, and more while building a loyal guest list. Good for experienced stylists who want strong sales goals, steady guests, and access to pro products.

Employer: Vista Eye Care

Location: Brighton, CO (practice based in Thornton area)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $19–$22/hr

Help patients choose frames, measure lenses, adjust and repair glasses, and explain insurance and pricing. This is a healthcare-meets-retail role with a 4-day work week for full-time, strong benefits, and room to grow if you want a long-term spot.

Employer: Kroger / King Soopers

Location: Brighton, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the grocery department at night—supervising staff, setting schedules, managing inventory, and keeping the store clean and safe while serving customers. Nice move if you have retail or grocery experience and want leadership duties plus big-company benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply; seasonal spots especially go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.