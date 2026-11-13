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🛒 Brighton, CO Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Flexible Roles
Brighton’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping people and staying on your feet. Here are several customer-facing roles with different schedules and career paths.
Seasonal Retail FJ Commission Associate – Prairie Ctr
- Employer: JCPenney
- Location: Brighton, CO (Prairie Center)
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Pay: $15.25/hr + 1% commission on fine jewelry, 10% on Service & Care plans
This role is all about helping holiday shoppers in the fine jewelry department—educating customers, keeping displays looking sharp, and restocking hot items. Good fit if you like sales, enjoy learning product details, and want commission on top of hourly pay.
Seasonal Retail Associate – Prairie Ctr
- Employer: JCPenney
- Location: Brighton, CO (Prairie Center)
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Pay: $15.25–$19.07/hr
You’ll float between the sales floor and registers, helping customers, resetting displays, and restocking. Great if you want a short-term job for the peak season with a mix of customer service and light merchandising.
Elite Stylist
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Brighton, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.81–$21.40/hr or services pay per compensation plan + tips
Licensed cosmetologists can step into a higher-level salon role doing cuts, color, treatments, styling, makeup, and more while building a loyal guest list. Good for experienced stylists who want strong sales goals, steady guests, and access to pro products.
Optician
- Employer: Vista Eye Care
- Location: Brighton, CO (practice based in Thornton area)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $19–$22/hr
Help patients choose frames, measure lenses, adjust and repair glasses, and explain insurance and pricing. This is a healthcare-meets-retail role with a 4-day work week for full-time, strong benefits, and room to grow if you want a long-term spot.
Store/Night Lead Clerk
- Employer: Kroger / King Soopers
- Location: Brighton, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead the grocery department at night—supervising staff, setting schedules, managing inventory, and keeping the store clean and safe while serving customers. Nice move if you have retail or grocery experience and want leadership duties plus big-company benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply; seasonal spots especially go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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