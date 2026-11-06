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Brighton
🏥 Brighton, CO Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local & Travel Roles
8 days ago
Brighton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options both in local facilities and out on the road. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for a change or a side gig.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,662/week (Nights)
- Employer: American Traveler
- Location: Brighton, CO (travel contract)
- Salary: $2,662 per week (36 hrs/week, nights)
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13-week contract, 3x12 night shifts
This role is ideal if you’re an experienced MRI Tech (2+ years) with ARRT and BLS who likes fast-paced radiology work and solid weekly pay. You’ll work nights in a radiology department, using multi-modality skills (MR/CT or MR/XR) with a clear start date (11/15/2026) and strong travel benefits.
Physical Therapy Assistant – Home Health (Per Visit)
- Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care
- Location: Brighton / Fort Lupton, CO (Denver North Visits)
- Pay: $50–$55 per visit, based on qualifications
- Type: Part-time, home health visits
Work one-on-one with adult and geriatric clients in their homes, helping them stay safe and independent. Great fit if you’re a licensed PTA in Colorado with at least 1 year of experience, and you want flexible, community-based work with training and career growth options.
LPN – PRN, 12-Hour Shifts (Day & Night)
- Employer: Riverdale Post Acute
- Location: Brighton, CO
- Pay: $30–$40 per hour
- Type: PRN / Part-time, 6am–6pm or 6pm–6am
Join a skilled nursing team providing hands-on, patient-centered care, including meds, treatments, and CNA supervision. Good option if you have a current Colorado LPN license, CPR, and want flexible PRN shifts with the chance to pick up more hours.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has similar openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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