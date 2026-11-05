⚡ Brighton, CO utility jobs: multiple roles at $30–$44/hr

Brighton’s utility and infrastructure scene is busy right now, with solid field roles that keep gas lines safe and projects moving. If you like hands-on work and don’t mind the elements, these could be a strong step up.

Employer: Peak Utility Services Group

Peak Utility Services Group Location: Henderson, CO (easy drive from Brighton)

(easy drive from Brighton) Pay: $34.00–$44.00 per hour

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Lead new construction gas crews in the field, making sure work is safe, on time, and up to code. Great fit if you have 3–5 years in utility construction and a CDL A, and want to move into a first-line leadership role.

Employer: Peak Utility Services Group / SiteWise

Peak Utility Services Group / SiteWise Location: Henderson, CO

Pay: $30–$34 per hour, DOE

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Why it’s worth a look: Support hot tapping and line stop work so clients can keep lines in service with minimal shutdowns. Good for someone with 1+ year around underground utilities who can handle heavy labor, tight spaces, and wants to build specialized skills in gas infrastructure.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—utility companies update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.