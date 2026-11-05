🍽️ Brighton, CO Restaurant Jobs With Multiple Management Openings

Brighton’s food scene is busy and growing, and a few big-name spots are building up their leadership teams. If you’ve got restaurant or retail experience, these roles could be a solid next step.

Employer: Independent McDonald’s Franchise (not McDonald’s USA)

Independent McDonald’s Franchise (not McDonald’s USA) Location: Brighton, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a key department (Guest Service, Kitchen, or People) and run shifts so guests get fast, friendly service and safe, quality food. This role is great if you’re 18+ with prior management experience and want structured training, clear growth paths, and a full benefits package from the franchise owner.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Brighton, CO (must be flexible within ~50 miles)

(must be flexible within ~50 miles) Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $28–$31 per hour + bonus opportunities

You’ll run the whole restaurant: hiring, coaching the team, hitting financial goals, and making sure guests have a great experience. Panda offers 12+ weeks of paid leadership training, free meals on shift, health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and a path to General Manager.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Brighton, CO (must be flexible within ~50 miles)

(must be flexible within ~50 miles) Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $24–$27 per hour + bonus opportunities

Support the Store Manager with daily operations, from staffing and training to guest service and food safety. This is a strong step-up role if you have food or retail leadership experience and want 3+ weeks of paid training, free meals, benefits, and room to grow into higher management.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.