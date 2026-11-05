📅 Forge Tactical Fitness Fridays at Brighton Rec Center

📅 Tactical-style fitness class at Brighton Rec Center

Want a workout that feels a little more like training than exercise? Forge Tactical Fitness is a high-energy class inspired by how first responders and the military train, but it’s designed for all fitness levels.

When: Fridays, Nov. 6–20, 6–7 p.m.

Where: Brighton Recreation Center, 555 N. 11th Avenue, Brighton, CO 80601

The class focuses on real-world strength, endurance, mobility, conditioning, and confidence using functional, scalable, mission-driven workouts.

If you’re looking to push your limits and “train with purpose,” this could be a good fit. Reach out to the Brighton Recreation Center to learn about registration and any fees before you go.