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📅 Forge Tactical Fitness Fridays at Brighton Rec Center
📅 Tactical-style fitness class at Brighton Rec Center
Want a workout that feels a little more like training than exercise? Forge Tactical Fitness is a high-energy class inspired by how first responders and the military train, but it’s designed for all fitness levels.
When: Fridays, Nov. 6–20, 6–7 p.m.
Where: Brighton Recreation Center, 555 N. 11th Avenue, Brighton, CO 80601
The class focuses on real-world strength, endurance, mobility, conditioning, and confidence using functional, scalable, mission-driven workouts.
If you’re looking to push your limits and “train with purpose,” this could be a good fit. Reach out to the Brighton Recreation Center to learn about registration and any fees before you go.
More Info: Calendar • Forge Tactical Fitness Session
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