📅 Book Folding Art at Brier Library’s Creative Saturdays

Want a set time to be creative and meet other crafty neighbors? Join the Creative Community at the Brier Library on the fourth Saturday of the month, September through November.

Each gathering features a different craft, and you’re also welcome to bring your own project to work on.

This month’s project: folded page book art — turn old book pages into fun, creative designs. All materials are provided.

Can’t make Saturdays? The group also meets on the second Wednesday evening of each month.

If you need a sign language interpreter, complete the library’s online request form or contact your local library at least two weeks before the event. Interpreters are provided based on availability.