Bridgton’s healthcare scene is busy, and imaging pros are in demand. If you’re a radiology tech looking for steady work or a travel contract, there’s good choice here right now.

Employer: AHS Staffing

AHS Staffing Location: Bridgton, ME

Type: Travel / Internship listing (13-week contract)

Travel / Internship listing (13-week contract) Pay: Estimated $3,086.82 per week (wages + housing + M&I per diem)

(wages + housing + M&I per diem) Schedule: 4×10 hour day shifts, 40 hours/week, start 11/23/2026

Travel X-ray role with strong weekly pay, housing or housing stipend, and full benefits like medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) match. Good fit if you have at least 2 years’ experience and want a well-supported travel assignment in a small-town hospital setting.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Bridgton, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Full-time Rad Tech II role covering hospitals, clinics, and long-term care. You’ll run imaging equipment, follow safety protocols, and work closely with physicians while keeping patients comfortable.

Employer: Bridgton Hospital / Central Maine Healthcare

Location: Bridgton, ME 04009

Type: Per Diem

Pay: Approx. $33.00–$41.26 per hour (estimate from employer)

(estimate from employer) Schedule: Per diem, variable shifts

Per diem Radiology Tech II role in Diagnostic Radiology at Bridgton Hospital, part of Central Maine Healthcare. You may work across CT, mammo, bone density, ultrasound, or special procedures, and help oversee the radiology area when leadership is out.

Employer: Health Marketing

Location: Bridgton, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Full-time Rad Tech II role focused on high-quality diagnostic imaging and patient care. You’ll prep patients, capture accurate images, follow safety and infection control rules, and document everything clearly.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.