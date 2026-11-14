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🍽️ Bridgewater, NJ Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Bridgewater and Martinsville restaurants are busy and hiring across the board right now. Good mix of entry-level kitchen work and a solid management role with benefits.
Line Cook / Grill Cook – $700/week
- Employer: Hills of Herat
- Location: Martinsville, NJ (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $700 per week
Join a small kitchen team cooking Afghan dishes on the line and grill. They want someone reliable and hardworking; restaurant experience helps but details are discussed in person.
Dishwasher – $700/week
- Employer: Hills of Herat
- Location: Martinsville, NJ (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $700 per week
Back-of-house role keeping dishes, pots, and the kitchen clean and moving. Good fit if you’re dependable, like a steady routine, and want to get into restaurant work.
Restaurant Host/Hostess – From $20/hr
- Employer: Martinsville Tavern
- Location: Martinsville, NJ (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $20 per hour
Front-of-house role greeting guests, managing reservations, and seating. Great if you’re friendly, organized, and comfortable using basic reservation or POS systems.
Catering Manager – $70K–$75K + Benefits
- Employer: NEXDINE Hospitality
- Location: Bridgewater, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $70,000–$75,000 per year, paid weekly
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, days and nights (flexible)
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, company-paid life insurance, 401(k), PTO, employee perks
Lead catering operations for corporate/education/healthcare clients, from planning menus to supervising staff and events. Ideal if you have 1–3 years of catering leadership, ServSafe and related certifications, and want a stable role with growth potential.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there’s flexibility in hours and duties once you talk to the manager.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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