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🛒 Bridgewater, NJ Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Bridgewater is busy right now with both mall retail and office customer service roles. Good mix of part-time and full-time, from seasonal sales to hybrid corporate support.
Retail Seasonal Store Associate – Fabletics (Bridgewater Commons)
- Employer: Fabletics
- Location: Bridgewater Commons, Bridgewater, NJ
- Type: Part-time, seasonal (3–4 months, may extend)
- Pay: $15.49 – $16.00/hour
- Perks: 70% employee discount, free outfits each month
Help shoppers in-store, connect online and in-person orders, and work with a high-energy team in an activewear store. Great fit if you like fitness, talking with people, and want a short-term gig with a strong discount.
Customer Service Specialist (SAP)
- Employer: Infosoft, Inc. (supporting a global industrial & consumer products manufacturer)
- Location: Bridgewater, NJ (Hybrid: Mon–Wed onsite, Thu–Fri remote)
- Type: Full-time, 6-month contract
- Pay: $29/hour
- Schedule: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Eastern
Be the main contact for customers, handle orders and questions, and log everything in SAP and Service Cloud. Ideal if you have 2–5 years in customer service/supply chain, know SAP, and want steady hybrid office work.
Yankee Candle – Retail Assistant Manager
- Employer: Newell Brands / Yankee Candle
- Location: Retail store, Bridgewater, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay (NJ range): $18.10 – $22.63/hour, based on experience
Support the Store Manager, lead the team, and drive sales in a fragrance-filled store. Good for experienced retail supervisors (2+ years) who enjoy coaching staff, hitting KPIs, and don’t mind working weekends and holidays.
If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—these kinds of roles in Bridgewater tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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