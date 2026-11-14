Bridgewater is busy right now with both mall retail and office customer service roles. Good mix of part-time and full-time, from seasonal sales to hybrid corporate support.

Employer: Fabletics

Fabletics Location: Bridgewater Commons, Bridgewater, NJ

Type: Part-time, seasonal (3–4 months, may extend)

Pay: $15.49 – $16.00/hour

Perks: 70% employee discount, free outfits each month

Help shoppers in-store, connect online and in-person orders, and work with a high-energy team in an activewear store. Great fit if you like fitness, talking with people, and want a short-term gig with a strong discount.

Employer: Infosoft, Inc. (supporting a global industrial & consumer products manufacturer)

(supporting a global industrial & consumer products manufacturer) Location: Bridgewater, NJ (Hybrid: Mon–Wed onsite, Thu–Fri remote)

Type: Full-time, 6-month contract

Pay: $29/hour

Schedule: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Eastern

Be the main contact for customers, handle orders and questions, and log everything in SAP and Service Cloud. Ideal if you have 2–5 years in customer service/supply chain, know SAP, and want steady hybrid office work.

Employer: Newell Brands / Yankee Candle

Location: Retail store, Bridgewater, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay (NJ range): $18.10 – $22.63/hour, based on experience

Support the Store Manager, lead the team, and drive sales in a fragrance-filled store. Good for experienced retail supervisors (2+ years) who enjoy coaching staff, hitting KPIs, and don’t mind working weekends and holidays.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—these kinds of roles in Bridgewater tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.