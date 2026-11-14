Bridgewater’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from early-career to senior leadership. If you’re in accounting or finance and live nearby, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Aero Aviation LLC

Allied Aero Aviation LLC Location: Bridgewater, NJ (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

A hands-on role in an aviation parts company, mixing FP&A, financial modeling, and market research. You’ll work across finance, sales, and operations to support growth, pricing, and new business opportunities, with some flexibility to work from home.

Employer: Bankers Life

Location: Bridgewater, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Uncapped earnings (commission-based; exact range not listed)

Client-facing role where you build your own book of business and help people with insurance and investment planning. Comes with paid licensing study programs, ongoing training, mentorship, and a flexible hybrid schedule after training.

Employer: Robert Half (recruiting for a multi-site consumer services company)

Location: Bridgewater, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + annual performance bonus (exact amount not listed)

Senior leadership role owning budgeting, forecasting, board materials, lender packages, and KPI reporting for a growing, multi-location business. Ideal if you have 8+ years in corporate/strategic finance or FP&A, strong modeling skills, and are comfortable using AI tools to improve reporting and decision-making.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed by the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.