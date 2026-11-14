Bridgewater’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in financial services and pharma market access. If you’ve got people skills or industry experience, there are some strong career moves here.

Employer: Bankers Life

Bankers Life Location: Bridgewater, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly path into financial services and insurance sales. You’ll get paid training, licensing support, mentorship, and uncapped commissions while building your own book of clients and flexible schedule.

Employer: Xtalks (recruiting for Lupin )

Xtalks (recruiting for ) Location: Bridgewater, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $246,376–$271,014 + ~25% bonus (NJ range)

High-impact leadership role owning U.S. market access strategy for Lupin’s specialty and biosimilar portfolio. Ideal if you have 8+ years pharma market access, strong payer/GPO experience, and want to lead launches and cross‑functional strategy.

Employer: Lupin Pharmaceuticals

Location: Bridgewater, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $139,149–$164,322 + bonus & benefits (NJ range)

Senior individual-contributor role shaping market access and contracting for branded, biosimilar, and 505(b)(2) products. Great fit if you bring 10+ years pharma market access, deep Medicare Part D and payer contracting experience, and want to drive formulary and coverage wins.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.