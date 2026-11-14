Bridgewater’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and rehab practices adding staff. If you’re in patient care and want steady hours plus solid benefits, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Synaptic Rehabilitation

Synaptic Rehabilitation Location: Bridgewater, NJ (home health)

(home health) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Perks: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, bonuses, training & development

You’ll visit patients at home, build custom therapy plans, and work closely with their care teams. Good fit if you’re organized, compassionate, and like variety in your day.

Employer: Synaptic Rehabilitation

Synaptic Rehabilitation Location: Bridgewater, NJ (outpatient clinic)

(outpatient clinic) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, no weekends or major holidays

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)

Competitive, based on experience (not listed) Perks: Health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, CE allowance, training & development

Clinician-owned neuro clinic with a strong focus on Parkinson’s and other neurological conditions. Great if you love neuro rehab, community programs, and want a voice in how care is delivered.

Employer: Concentra

Location: Bridgewater, NJ

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9am–4pm

Pay: $31.06–$40.38/hour (base, depending on experience and other factors)

(base, depending on experience and other factors) Perks: 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, extended illness days, tuition reimbursement, commuter benefits, employee discounts, bonuses

Mix of x-ray work and medical assistant duties in a fast-paced occupational health setting. Good for ARRT-registered techs who like variety, steady weekday hours, and strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often have similar roles open or coming soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.