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🏥 Bridgewater, NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings With Benefits
Bridgewater’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and rehab practices adding staff. If you’re in patient care and want steady hours plus solid benefits, these local roles are worth a look.
Occupational Therapist – Home Health
- Employer: Synaptic Rehabilitation
- Location: Bridgewater, NJ (home health)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
- Perks: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, bonuses, training & development
You’ll visit patients at home, build custom therapy plans, and work closely with their care teams. Good fit if you’re organized, compassionate, and like variety in your day.
Physical Therapist – Neuro Outpatient, Bridgewater
- Employer: Synaptic Rehabilitation
- Location: Bridgewater, NJ (outpatient clinic)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, no weekends or major holidays
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)
- Perks: Health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, CE allowance, training & development
Clinician-owned neuro clinic with a strong focus on Parkinson’s and other neurological conditions. Great if you love neuro rehab, community programs, and want a voice in how care is delivered.
Radiologic Technologist & Medical Support Specialist
- Employer: Concentra
- Location: Bridgewater, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9am–4pm
- Pay: $31.06–$40.38/hour (base, depending on experience and other factors)
- Perks: 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, extended illness days, tuition reimbursement, commuter benefits, employee discounts, bonuses
Mix of x-ray work and medical assistant duties in a fast-paced occupational health setting. Good for ARRT-registered techs who like variety, steady weekday hours, and strong benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often have similar roles open or coming soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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