Bridgewater’s tech scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level helpdesk to senior cloud and ServiceNow leaders. Here are several solid IT roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Insight Global

Insight Global Location: Bridgewater, NJ (onsite, overnight)

(onsite, overnight) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

First-line support role handling tickets, calls, and basic IT issues, with a strong focus on customer service. Great fit if you have 1+ year in call center/helpdesk, want to grow your technical skills, and don’t mind overnight shifts.

Employer: Yoh, A Day & Zimmermann Company

Location: Bridgewater, NJ – Hybrid (about 2 days onsite/week, flexible)

(about 2 days onsite/week, flexible) Type: Full-time

Estimated Salary: $105,000 – $150,000/year

Staff-level observability leader role owning enterprise Dynatrace strategy across global networks, infrastructure, and cloud. Ideal if you have 10+ years in IT, deep Dynatrace experience, multi-cloud monitoring (GCP/AWS), automation skills, and want a high-impact IC role with strong benefits.

Employer: Insmed (via BioSpace)

Location: Bridgewater, NJ (in-person)

Type: Full-time, 12-week paid summer internship

Pay Range: $20.00 – $35.00/hour

Hands-on cybersecurity and cloud security internship on the IT team, working with real projects and mentorship. Great for current students with some Python/Java or Terraform exposure who want in-person experience at a major biopharma company.

Employer: Legend Biotech (via BioSpace)

Location: Bridgewater, NJ

Type: Full-time

Base Pay Range: $146,410 – $192,164/year

Senior leadership role owning ServiceNow CMDB and IT Asset Management in a regulated biotech environment. Best for someone with 8–12+ years in IT, strong ServiceNow, Intune, Entra ID, and API integration skills, and experience driving data governance at enterprise scale.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Bridgewater IT hiring is active, and experience builds fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.