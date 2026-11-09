📢 SCVTHS names Peter Adler November 2026 Student of the Month

📢 SCVTHS honors November 2026 Student of the Month

Somerset County Vocational & Technical High School has named Peter Adler of Bridgewater as its Student of the Month for November 2026.

Peter is a freshman in the Mechanical Engineering and Advanced Manufacturing (MEAM) program. This month’s theme is “Behind-the-Scenes Helper,” and he was chosen for the quiet ways he supports his classes.

Biology teacher Denise Gotti nominated Peter, noting how he:

Arrives early to class to share science facts and stories

Cleans up, packs away tools, and organizes the room without being asked

without being asked Sorts and recycles leftover supplies so they can be reused

Peter is involved in the NASA HUNCH club, the Bridgewater-Raritan HS Marching Band, and practices Taekwondo. He also codes video games, bikes, builds with Legos, plays Pokémon Go, and serves on the executive board of his synagogue youth group SMOOCHY.

He will be recognized at the Somerset County Vocational Board of Education meeting on Monday, November 23rd.