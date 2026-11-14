Bridgewater has a few solid customer-facing roles open right now, from banking to late-night convenience. Good options if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Rockland Trust

Rockland Trust Location: Bridgewater, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience and skills)

Entry-level banking role where you’re the friendly face at the branch, handling deposits, withdrawals, and questions. Comes with formal teller training, chances to grow your career in banking, and a full benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition help, wellness programs).

Employer: Global Partners LP

Location: Bridgewater, MA

Type: Full-time, overnight (3rd shift)

Salary: $17.17 – $20.61/hour

Overnight convenience store role focused on greeting guests, running the register, stocking, and keeping the store clean. Offers competitive hourly pay, health insurance, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement after 6 months.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon so you don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.